Featherstone Rovers’ Josh Hardcastle determined to play again following stroke

JOSH HARDCASTLE is determined to play Rugby League again, after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

The 31-year-old has signed a new one-year deal to continue with Championship side Featherstone in 2024.

In July, he collapsed in his bathroom, and subsequently spent four days at Pinderfields Hospital.

He has not played since, but Featherstone CEO Martin Vickers said Hardcastle is “returning to fitness and good health”.

Hardcastle was told by doctors that his stroke was the result of a tear to a brain artery, caused by head trauma.

“I’ve got two young kids at home and that really dawned on me when I was lying in the hospital bed – that could have been it,” he said shortly after the stroke.

However, the scare did not stop him wanting to resume his career.

After signing his new contract, Hardcastle said: “As a dad, I was always going to follow the medical advice, but I knew inside I’d play again.

“I’m grateful to the club, the fans, and the sport for their support in recent months, and now I’m ready to repay that faith.”

Featherstone head coach James Ford hailed Hardcastle, who in seven seasons as a backrower or centre for Rovers has scored 69 tries in 145 appearances, for his resilience.

“Everyone at Featherstone is delighted to see Josh return for the coming season,” said Ford.

“He’s demonstrated an outstanding level of resilience and desire to come back from this setback, and we’re all excited to help him along on his journey.

“Josh has proven he’s a top performer in this competition, and he’ll strengthen the team and squad across a number of positions.”

And Vickers added: “We will continue to give Josh all our support.

“We know what a valuable player he is in our team, a local lad who gives 100 percent every game, and we can’t wait to have him back playing at the Millennium Stadium.”

