New Zealand chief defends Michael Maguire ultimatum as coach swaps Kiwis for Blues

THE head of New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) has defended the decision to force Michael Maguire to step down as head coach.

Maguire recently ended a six-year spell as Kiwis coach after expressing his interest in taking charge of the New South Wales team in State of Origin.

The former Wigan chief was handed an ultimatum by NZRL CEO Greg Peters, forcing him to choose between coaching the Kiwis and the Blues.

That’s despite Maguire previously combining the role with that of Wests Tigers head coach, until he was sacked from the latter in 2022.

“I always felt I was able to manage both,” Maguire told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“To have the time I’ve had with the Kiwis is some of the greatest memories of my coaching career.”

Maguire led New Zealand at last year’s World Cup, where they were beaten by eventual champions Australia in an epic semi-final by only two points.

The Kiwis got their revenge, winning 30-0 – a record margin of defeat in Kangaroos’ Test history – in last month’s Pacific Cup final.

That result marked them out as potential winners of the next World Cup in 2026, which New Zealand is believed to be in contention to host.

But they will now prepare for that tournament, and next year’s Pacific Cup, with a new head coach.

“At the end of the day, we asked him to make a choice between those two roles and he chose the New South Wales route,” Peters explained to The Platform NZ.

“We want the Kiwis and international Rugby League to be at the top of the pecking order and for someone to have 100 percent focus on that role, not with half an eye on a team in Australia that many people put above the Kangaroos.

“In our view there are a number of complications… As an example, you could be sitting in the Roosters’ changing room talking to James Tedesco about State of Origin and Australia aspirations, then you’re turning around and talking to Joey

Manu about the Kiwis. It just doesn’t sit comfortably.

“There are other complications. For example, the window we can even get access to our Kiwis players during the club season is the same time as the State of Origin camps are on.”

Maguire, who won the NRL title and World Club Challenge with South Sydney after previously leading Wigan to Super League and Challenge Cup glory in a two-year spell, has been confirmed as Blues coach for 2024.

He succeeds Brad Fittler, who stepped down from the position in September after leading the state in six series, winning in 2018, 2019 and 2021 but losing in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Maguire will be assisted in the role by John Cartwright, Matt King, and Brett White, assistant coaches at Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Rosters and Gold Titans respectively.

“The Blues jersey is everything and we will ensure that we foster an environment that allows everyone to perform at their very best. Leadership and culture will be critical to do this,” said Maguire.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.