Featherstone Rovers launch superb away shirt ahead of battle for Super League promotion

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have launched a superb away shirt ahead of the 2023 Championship season as the West Yorkshire club looks towards Super League once more.

After a disappointing 2022 season in which Rovers failed to make the Million Pound Game, recruitment and retention has been on point as Featherstone build a squad capable of making it to Super League.

And now they have got a kit to match with a striking new red design, modelled by former Salford Red Devils star Elijah Taylor.