Featherstone Rovers launch superb away shirt ahead of battle for Super League promotion

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have launched a superb away shirt ahead of the 2023 Championship season as the West Yorkshire club looks towards Super League once more.
After a disappointing 2022 season in which Rovers failed to make the Million Pound Game, recruitment and retention has been on point as Featherstone build a squad capable of making it to Super League.
And now they have got a kit to match with a striking new red design, modelled by former Salford Red Devils star Elijah Taylor.
𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗗 👊🔴
Introducing your brand new 2023 Featherstone Rovers away shirt brought to you by Ellgren.
🛒 PRE-ORDER: https://t.co/4o277h6EXJ pic.twitter.com/DsSCl5JPlJ
— Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) November 24, 2022