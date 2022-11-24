Warrington Wolves’ two new signings provide insight into moves to Super League club and their progress under Daryl Powell

TWO of Warrington Wolves’ new signings have provided an insight into their moves to the Super League club as well as how things are progressing now pre-season has started.

Both Gil Dudson and Josh McGuire are expected to lead from the front as Warrington prepare for the 2023 Super League season on the back of a disappointing year for the Cheshire club in 2022.

The Wolves finished second from bottom with only relegated Toulouse Olympique below them, but Dudson – who joins from Catalans Dragons – believes that the quality is there for massive improvements in 2023.

“When I spoke to Karl (Fitzpatrick, chief executive) and Daryl (Powell, head coach) about what they wanted to do in the next few years and the pack they wanted to build, it sounded really exciting and I wanted to be a part of it,” Dudson said.

“I think for the team as a whole no one is happy with how the season went last season and there is a lot of work to be done, but we are working on the things that didn’t work out last year.”

Whilst Dudson has travelled from France to link up with his new side, McGuire has moved from Australia but he has enthused about the challenge so far.

“It’s been really good, I was super excited to get here and the boys have been so welcoming but I’m also really enjoying being out in the town and meeting everyone,” McGuire said.

“I can’t complain at all and I’m thankful for the opportunity and super pumped to get among the boys.

“I know the calibre of player that is here and it’s a different style but I’m excited to be a part of and excited about the challenge.