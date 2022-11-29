Featherstone Rovers make big Leigh Leopards signing ahead of battle for Super League promotion

Featherstone Rovers have been planning for a new tilt at Super League promotion and now they have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Welsh international playmaker Caleb Aekins on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 Championship campaign.

The former Penrith and Canberra stalwart was a key figure in the 2022 Leigh Leopards side that gained promotion to Super League and the utility back is looking to replicate those successes with the Rovers next season.

The 24-year-old was born in New Zealand but is of Welsh descent and was included in the Wales squad that appeared at this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

He adds further depth to Sean Long’s side with a backline including Mark Kheirallah, Brandon Pickersgill, Craig Hall and Chris Hankinson.

Aekins has spoken of his excitement in joining the Rovers with the fullback having one aim of promotion: “Featherstone were an extremely tough and competitive side to go up against last season and I know we will be aiming towards promotion again this year.

“I am excited to get over, meet up with the players and coaches and get stuck into some hard work in preparation for next year.”