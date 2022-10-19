Featherstone Rovers make statement with Catalans Dragons signing

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have added more firepower to their pack for the 2023 Championship season in the shape of a Super League forward.

Rovers have secured the acquisition of Catalans Dragons prop Mathieu Cozza. The 22 year old packed in some significant Super League experience for the Catalans side during the 2022 campaign and is now ready to make his mark with more game time under Sean Long.

“I’m really pleased to be joining Featherstone Rovers, I can’t wait to meet everyone and to get started and to do my best to help the club achieve its ambitions in 2023.” – Mathieu Cozza.

Head Coach Sean Long commented; “I’m very pleased to add Mathieu to our group of players, Mathieu brings a lot of youth and energy, with the experienced heads in the pack, I’m confident that we can provide an environment for him to develop further as a forward.”

Cozza is the second new signing announced by Rovers this week as Sean Long tinkers with his squad in a bid to go one better in 2023 after falling short in 2022.