Former Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls prop Stuart Fielden takes head coaching role 

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls forward Stuart Fielden has taken a new head coaching role.

A Great Britain international forward, Fielden was an ever-present for both the Bradford Bulls and the Wigan Warriors in the 2000s, establishing himself as one of the best props in the game.

With West Yorkshire club, Bradford, Fielden was able to win three Super League titles – in 2001, 2003 and 2005 – as well as two Challenge Cups in 2000 and 2003 before moving to Wigan in 2006.

Fielden moved for a record transfer fee that year, playing a key role in the Warriors side that escaped relegation that year and the side that won Super League in 2010.

After moving to the Huddersfield Giants in 2013, injury befell the hulking forward and Fielden was forced into retirement after playing just nine games.

Now though, Fielden is set to give back to the community with a new coaching role at an amateur club.

That club is Beverley ARLFC who confirmed the news last night on social media giant Twitter, tweeting: “We are very pleased to announce our new Head Coach for the 2023 season, Bradford, Wigan & Great Britain legend Stuart Fielden will be taking the reins of the first team, this is a massive boost for the club ahead of our rebuilding process.”

🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷

We are very pleased to announce our new Head Coach for the 2023 season, Bradford, Wigan & Great Britain legend Stuart Fielden will be taking the reigns of the first team, this is a Massive boost for the club ahead of our rebuilding process. 🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/UWwiNQxo1H — Beverley ARLFC (@BeverleyARLFC) October 18, 2022

All in all, Fielden registered 43 tries in 224 appearances for Bradford between 1998 and 2006 and then a further 139 appearances for Wigan.