Featherstone Rovers’ new signing leaves the Championship club with immediate effect

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have waved goodbye to one of their star signings with immediate effect.

The Championship club announced yesterday that Paul Turner had been released by the club due to personal reasons.

As such, the playmaker has returned to Australia, with no news being released of his future.

At the time of his signing, Turner said: “I’m really excited by the challenge of joining Featherstone. I have been told by a number of people that the atmosphere at Featherstone is brilliant and I can’t wait to be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone associated with the Featherstone club. Up The Rovers!”

