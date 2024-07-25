Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin slams “unacceptable” Jake Connor “flamboyant” error in Huddersfield-Leeds clash

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin slammed Jake Connor’s “unacceptable” error in what he labelled “a highlight reel clip” attempt.

Connor, who was named at fullback for Huddersfield Giants in their Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos last night, invited Leeds’ second try of the evening to make it 12-6 with a dismal error.

Leaping up in the air to take a Matt Frawley kick, Connor held his hands up above his head, dropping the ball cold and allowing the Rhinos’ Harry Newman to scoop up and score.

That left Leeds taking a 12-6 lead as half-time approached before Frawley got on the scoresheet on the hooter to hand the Rhinos an 18-6 lead at the break.

For Wilkin, it just was “not acceptable” from the Huddersfield maverick.

“This is just not acceptable from Jake Connor,” Wilkin said.

“I think Jake Connor is being flamboyant, reckless and self-centred. He is focused on looking good and doing what you would class a highlight reel clip.

“He isn’t thinking about the consequences of getting it wrong.”

