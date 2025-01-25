Featherstone Rovers power to huge win over Waterhead Warriors

WATERHEAD WARRIORS 10 FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 88

DAVE PARKINSON, Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, Saturday

FEATHERSTONE claimed their spot in round three of the Challenge Cup with a 16-try win against plucky Waterhead, whose spirit was evident throughout but they conceded try hat-tricks to both Jayden Hatton and Connor Wynne.

Waterhead, who were technically the home team, although the tie had been switched to their opponents’ ground, made a solid start and a high kick from Kegan Brennan bounced in their favour, only for Adam Robinson to be tackled on the last.

Featherstone then swept the ball right and Bailey O’Connor made good inroads before his inside pass put Toby Boothroyd over for a fourth minute opening try. Ben Reynolds slotted the first of twelve goals.

Caleb Aekins, Carlos Tuimavave, Bailey O’Connor and Hatton quickly followed with four more tries to make it 30-0 after 22 minutes, although Waterhead had gone close on a couple of occasions.

And they finally got on the scoresheet when they got the ball back from kick-off and worked the possession well for Gareth Owen to slide a kick to the line that Brennan dived on for a deserved score. He couldn’t add the goal but the Warriors were on the board at 30-4.

Normal service resumed, however, as Connor Wynne, Calum Turner and Clay Webb crossed in a great last ten minutes of the half with Reynolds stretching his goal tally to seven and a 46-4 advantage.

Wynne scored his second try before Hatton also scored his second before he swept in for his hat-trick two minutes later after Josh Hardcastle kicked forward and Jones unselfishly handed the ball on for Reynolds’ goal to take Rovers to 60-4.

Sitaleki Akauola touched down for Rovers’ twelfth try before Jordan Williams went under the posts and Reynolds’ boot made it 72-4.

Turner grabbed a superb individual second try and Akauola soon followed him to the line for his second.

The Warriors continued to contest every restart and eventually got the ball back when Williams threw an errant pass and Matty Holland collected well. Waterhead pushed into range with good drives from Niall Dean and Harry Barker before Brennan was quickest to react for his second try. Jenson Hamilton goaled to make it 84-10.

Valiant defence from Waterhead kept the hosts out as they rallied in the last ten minutes, but there was a late chance for Wynne and he finished his hat-trick with a 60-metre dash to the corner.

GAMESTAR: Jimmy Beckett was great all day in the middle for Rovers.

GAMEBREAKER: Jayden Hatton’s first try on 22 minutes put Rovers 30-0 ahead and the game was won.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jenson Hamilton

5 Will Lynch

4 Adam Robinson

3 Callum Murphy

2 Harrison Dodd

6 Gareth Owen

7 Kegan Brennan

8 Phil Joy

9 Jody Chandler

10 Niall Dean

11 Matthew Holland

18 Mitch Birch

13 Callum Cameron

Subs (all used)

12 Reece Smethurst

16 Harry Barker

15 Marcus Geener

17 John Spense

Tries: Brennan (26, 69)

Goals: Brennan 0/1, Hamilton 1/1

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

24 Bailey O’Connor

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Jayden Hatton

23 Connor Wynne

6 Ben Reynolds

22 Calum Turner

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

20 Josh Hardcastle

12 Toby Boothroyd

17 Clay Webb

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

19 Robson Stevens

21 Jordan Williams

15 Sitaleki Akauola

Tries: Boothroyd (4), Aekins (7), Tuimavave (11), O’Connor (14), Hatton (22, 48, 51), Wynne (31, 44, 76), Turner (35, 61), Webb (38), Akauola (54, 66), Williams (58)

Goals: Reynolds 12/16

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 0-30, 4-30, 4-34, 4-40, 4-46; 4-50, 4-54, 4-60, 4-66, 4-72, 4-78, 4-84, 10-84, 10-88

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Niall Dean; Rovers: Jimmy Beckett

Penalty count: 3-2

Half-time: 46-4

Referee: Alan Billington