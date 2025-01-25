Goole Vikings secure memorable victory at London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS 10 GOOLE VIKINGS 17

HUW RICHARDS, Rosslyn Park RUFC, Roehampton, Saturday

MORE THAN 40 years on from setting the standard for brilliant Rugby League debuts, London fell victim to one of the best as they fell to newcomers Goole.

There was nothing of the naïve newcomer about the Vikings, as they came from an early two-try deficit to take complete control after half-time.

And nor should there have been with a line-up including veterans like Misi Taulapapa, celebrating his 43rd birthday, 40-year-old Andy Ellis and high-profile signings Jamie Shaul and Brett Ferres.

London fielded only the barest remnants of last season’s Super League squad, with eight debutants and an entire threequarter line of trialists, and had been denied any match practice by the wind-assisted cancellation of last week’s pre-season opener against North Wales.

But none of this should detract from Goole’s achievement. London coach Mike Eccles recognised the extent to which his players were outmanoeuvred at the ruck in a tough and occasionally tetchy contest.

”We knew what to expect from their game against Featherstone and had prepared for it, but they still did what they wanted,” he said.

Goole had that hit-out against Featherstone, but at the cost of two of their intended team to injury, and then came that tough start.

As coach Scott Taylor said: ”London started very fast and they’ve still got some great players.”

Australian halfback Connor O’Beirne made an impressive start to his London career with a hand in both early scores – first ghosting across himself in the eleventh minute before creating the space for Sadiq Adebiyi to force his way over seven minutes later.

And while disappointed with the result, Eccles still saw plenty of positives in elements of his patchwork squad’s performance. Any London fans disposed to panic should remember the way in which they have improved after slow starts in all of this three seasons as head coach.

Goole showed composure after that sticky start and gained momentum in the last few minutes of the first half as the introduction of Ellis and Mike Ogunwole, a London Nigerian who is combining his league contract with army service, gave them a cohesion and thrust they had previously lacked. It was rewarded on the stroke of half-time when a long floated pass from Reece Dean sent Tom Halliday over on the right.

Dean converted from the touchline to cut London’s lead to four points, sending Goole into the break with momentum they maintained throughout the second half.

It took them 17 minutes to draw level when ex-London centre Thomas Minns threw a superb dummy before dashing 60 metres to score, but even with Ellis and Ogunwole’s mid-match cameos completed, there was no doubt who was in control.

The decisive blow was struck with eleven minutes left when Mackenzie Harman claimed one of those interceptions that are a certain try as soon as the catch is made. Dean landed the conversion, then put matters entirely beyond reach with a neat field-goal.

Goole’s prize is a home tie with Wakefield Trinity, but Taylor said: ”I’ve not thought about that yet and I’ll say nothing to the team, just let them enjoy the bus journey home.”

GAMESTAR: Reece Dean’s kicking game was vital throughout, culminating in the clinching field-goal.

GAMEBREAKER: Mike Ogunwole’s cameo either side of half-time gave Goole the thrust they previously lacked.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

1 Alex Walker

2 Jerome Yates

3 Chris Ball

4 Aaron Small

5 Leighton Ball

14 Jack Ryan

7 Connor O’Beirne

8 Huw Worthington

9 Curtis Davies

10 Lewis Bienek

11 Will Lovell

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

13 Jenson Monk

Subs (all used)

6 Luke Polselli

17 Kian McDermott

15 Ben Hursey-Hord

16 Matt Ross

Tries: O’Beirne (11), Adebiyi (18)

Goals: O’Beirne 1/2

Sin bin: Lovell (23) – delaying restart

VIKINGS

29 Jamie Shaul

2 Tom Holliday

3 Josh Guzdek

4 Thomas Minns

14 Misi Taulapapa

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Reece Dean

10 Jack Aldous

9 Jaylan Hodgson

17 Jack Coventry

11 Brett Ferres

12 Bailey Dawson

18 Tyler Craig

Subs (all used)

15 Alex Holdstock

19 Callum Shaw

20 Andy Ellis

22 Mike Ogunwole

Tries: Halliday (39), Minns (57), Harman (69)

Goals: Dean 2/3

Field-goals: Dean (74)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6; 10-10, 10-16, 10-17

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Connor O’Beirne; Vikings: Reece Dean

Penalty count: 8-6

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Ryan Cox