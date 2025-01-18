Featherstone Rovers’ pre-season game against Dewsbury Rams abandoned due to power outage

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 22 DEWSBURY RAMS 0

(Match abandoned after 40 minutes)

CHRISTIAN LEE, Millennium Stadium, Saturday

A LOCALISED power outage plunged the Millennium Stadium into darkness and forced the half-time abandonment of Featherstone’s match against Dewsbury.

Power at the stadium went off midway through the first half and the club were forced to call the pre-season game at the break, when the home side led by 22 points.

Early tries from Gadwin Springer and Connor Wynne gave Rovers a commanding early lead and they continued to dominate their lower-league opposition with later scores added by Ben Reynolds and Jayden Hatton.

The floodlights, as well as other stadium lighting and the electronic scoreboard, first failed with approximately 15 minutes of the first half to go, but the fading early-evening light was still enough for the rest of the half to be played out.

Then at half-time, amid murmurs of speculation from the home crowd, a stadium official announced the abandonment of the fixture.

On social media, Rovers stated: “Unfortunately the match has been stopped early due to a local power outage in and around Featherstone this evening.

“With no clear timings on when power might be returned, the match has been abandoned.”

Prior to the outage, Featherstone were looking set to continue their promising pre-season form following their 40-6 victory in midweek over newly-professional Goole.

Springer barged over from close range following a Dewsbury handling error and, directly from a scrum minutes later, a slick set play created space for Connor Wynne to streak away down the wing to get Rovers’ second.

The home side continued to pressure the Dewsbury line as the half wore on and eventually Reynolds extended Featherstone’s lead when he dummied to spread the ball wide before palming off a would-be tackler and diving over.

Just shy of the half-hour mark, Hatton crossed for what turned out to be the final try of the contest in the fading light. The Dewsbury defence had scrambled well to stop a break on the right but they had no answer as the ball was spun wide to Hatton at left centre who bounced off his opposite man and touched down.

James Ford was able to hand debuts to new recruits Derrell Olpherts and Carlos Tuimavave, however, he was unable to provide minutes for a number of players on his extended bench, including trialists Max Rhodes and Dan Clark.

The attention of both sides will now turn to the Challenge Cup second round as results over the weekend confirmed their opposition. Rovers will take on Oldham’s Waterhead Warriors, while the Rams face a mouthwatering local derby against Dewsbury Moor.

GAMESTAR: Ben Reynolds’ experience shone through in the first half as he led the new look Featherstone attack around the pitch and even forced his way over for a try of his own.

GAMEBREAKER: This section has never been so aptly named as the lights going out broke the game and forced the abandonment of the second half.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

18 Derrell Olpherts

33 Carlos Tuimavave

12 Jayden Hatton

2 Connor Wynne

6 Ben Reynolds

5 Calum Turner

8 Gadwin Springer

15 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

11 Josh Hardcastle

22 Toby Boothroyd

20 Clay Webb

Subs

9 Connor Jones

32 Robson Stevens

27 Jordan Williams

14 Thomas Lacans

4 Zach Herring

13 Bailey O’Connor

26 Jonny Openshaw

29 Max Rhodes

30 Dan Clarke

Tries: Springer (4), Wynne (7), Reynolds (22), Hatton (29)

Goals: Reynolds 3/4

RAMS

1 Charlie Harris

2 Tommy Brierley

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

27 Tom Delaney

26 Paul Sykes

6 Dan Coates

19 Jack Briggs

9 Sam Day

10 Toby Everett

14 Luke Mearns

15 Keenen Tomlinson

16 Louis Collinson

Subs

31 Jack McShane

23 Will Shaw

25 Louie Walker

18 Jamie Field

17 AJ Boardman

13 Dec Tomlinson

24 Dale Ferguson

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Ben Reynolds; Rams: Tommy Brierley

Penalty count: 3-1

Half-time: 22-0

Referee: Kevin Moore

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 22-0