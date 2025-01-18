Barrow Raiders pile the points on young Salford Red Devils

BARROW RAIDERS 58 SALFORD RED DEVILS 12

PADDY McATEER, Northern Competitions Stadium, Saturday

BARROW may have won with a half-century of points on the board, but credit goes to a young Salford side for never giving up the chase.

The Red Devils sent their reserves team to Cumbria and fully deserved their twelve points, with Leunbou Bardyel Wells a standout in the pack.

But Barrow were far too hot to handle as they took the game to their opponents from the kick-off, scoring 20 points without reply in the opening 13 minutes.

The game was barely three minutes old when Josh Wood, Luke Cresswell and Matt Costello all handled for Andrew Bulman to slide in at the corner for the first try of a hat-trick.

Four minutes later, Wood linked with Brad Walker whose long ball enabled Bulman to dive in at the corner.

Tom Walker added try number three with the deadly duo Wood and Brad Walker paving the way for the big prop to cross the whitewash.

And Cresswell supported a tremendous break from Ryan King to hit 20 points in a flash.

The Red Devils had hardly felt ball in hand at that point, but did open their account when hard-working halfback Kai Morgan stabbed the ball through the home cover for Raffael Van Osselaer to pounce, with Morgan adding the goal for 20-6.

This lifted the visitors, who strung some neat attacking play together, but they went further behind when Ellis Robson charged down a kick to gather and cover 55 yards to touch down.

Three minutes later, King romped over after being on the end of a perfect pass by Ryan Johnston, who almost had another assist shortly after from a long-range kick, only for Curtis Teare to be brought down a foot short.

But Johnston was the instigator for Bullman to complete his hat-trick when he passed to Cresswell, whose cut-out ball sent the winger in at the corner for a 38-6 half-time score.

Minutes into the second half, Johnston chipped ahead and Teare swooped to go in at the corner to extend their margin even further.

The Devils came back strongly, playing their best rugby of the afternoon at this point with Morgan, Logan Layar and Bardyel Wells in the thick of the action which brought the best out of the home defence.

They got their reward when a neat cross-field kick saw Nathan Connell dot the ball down and Morgan converted again.

However, with Brad Walker dictating, the home side added further points in the closing minutes.

First Walker made a fine break to send Cresswell in for try number two and then, from a scrum, swift hands saw Seth Woodend in at the corner.

To round off the scoring, Walker broke through to send Costello over the line for a try converted by Bulman after Walker converted six of the previous ten tries.

GAMESTAR: Salford prop Leunbou Bardyel Wells had a strong all-round game.

GAMEBREAKER: Barrow’s early pressure saw them 20-0 ahead after just 13 minutes.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

3 Matt Costello

31 Seth Woodend

18 Curtis Teare

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

8 Tom Walker

9 Josh Wood

10 Ramon Silva

11 Ellis Robson

30 Jarrad Stack

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

5 Shane Toal

12 James Greenwood

14 Aaron Smith

16 Charlie Emslie

19 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

20 Brett Carter

24 Trent Ruddy

25 Dan Knott

33 Roly Seward

Tries: Bulman (3, 7, 35), T Walker (10), Cresswell (13, 66), Robson (29), King (32), Teare (49), Woodend (74), Costello (77)

Goals: B Walker 6/10, Bulman 1/1

RED DEVILS

50 Nathan Connell

48 Joe Coope-Franklin

49 Josh Wagstaffe

43 Billy Glover

27 Ethan Fitzgerald

30 Kai Morgan

32 Sean Murray

42 Leunbou Bardyel Wells

35 Finlay Yates

40 Charlie Glover

44 Lucas Coan

34 John Hutchings

31 Jimmy Shields

Subs (all used)

46 Harrison Hope

33 Josh Hopkins

28 Rhyley Hyde

45 Logan Lagar

47 Raffael Van Osselaer

Tries: Van Osselear (20), Connell (65)

Goals: Morgan 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 20-6, 26-6, 32-6, 38-6; 42-6, 42-12, 48-12, 52-12, 58-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Brad Walker; Salford: Leunbou Bardyel Wells

Penalty count: 5-3

Half-time: 38-6

Referee: Cameron Worsley

Attendance: 1,114