Featherstone Rovers re-sign former Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR man

Championship side Featherstone Rovers have signed forward Kyle Trout for the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old previously played for Featherstone on dual registration terms in 2014 and 2015 while a Wakefield Trinity player, and has now signed a permanent deal at Post Office Road.

After starting out at Wakefield, Trout had two spells at Dewsbury Rams, sandwiched in between a season with Sheffield Eagles.

His form at Dewsbury earned a return to Super League with Hull KR in 2019, though he was released at the end of 2020 and signed for French side Limoux Grizzlies.

In the summer he returned to England on a loan deal for the rest of the season back at Newcastle Thunder, and will be in the Championship again next term with Rovers.