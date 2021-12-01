Catalans Dragons confirm signing of NRL champion

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the singing of halfback Tyrone May from Penrith Panthers on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 56 appearances in four seasons at Penrith, the last being in their NRL Grand Final victory over South Sydney in October.

His contract was terminated by the Panthers last month due to a serious breach relating to a social media post that made apparent reference to the sex tape scandal that saw him plead guilty to four counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent in 2019.

May, who has been capped by Samoa, can also play in the back row or at centre, but will most likely compete with new signing Mitchell Pearce and Josh Drinkwater for a place in the halves at Catalans.

“Tyrone will add great quality, depth and competition for places within our team,” said Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.

“He arrives as a current Grand Final winner and his versatility and ability to play many positions to a high standard will be a huge asset for us.”

It is the third – and likely final – addition that last season’s League Leaders’ Shield winners have made to their squad for the new campaign, following the arrivals of halfback Pearce and prop Dylan Napa from Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs respectively.