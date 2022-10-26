Featherstone Rovers reveal new signings in pipeline as Sean Long looks at World Cup stars

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have revealed there will be more new signings in the pipeline following new head coach Sean Long’s World Cup experience.

The club revealed an update from the ‘back office’ this morning, with it all pointing in the right direction for Featherstone following a disappointing end to the 2022 Championship season.

The club stated: “I am so pleased that so many supporters have backed us so far this season with 1,000 supporters already signed up for season tickets, this is such a boost to the Club after the huge disappointment of our semi-final loss to Batley Bulldogs and with the potential of promotion alive and kicking in 2023, it’s not a time for dwelling on what might have been but to kick on and prepare well for the new season.

“We are all genuinely excited about the arrival of Sean Long to the camp, he brings with him huge energy, a strong work ethos, boundless enthusiasm, with an extremely positive outlook on how the game should be played. Most importantly Sean understands the Club, its values and the passion its supporters have for their Club and I’m really looking forward to the squad’s imminent return to Camp in the next couple of weeks.

“We already have a very strong squad, but we are keen to add further quality and youth to our side within the next few weeks. The signings of Chris Hankinson, Mathieu Cozza and Thomas Lacans perfectly describe our approach in meeting these objectives as we seek to find the right blend of Super League quality and development potential. Sean is in a prime position being part of the France set up to see some quality players performing in the World Cup and I’m sure we will be making some further positive announcements in the next few weeks.

“I’ve always said that the reason the Club is so competitive on the field of play is because it really is a 365 day a year operation and I have some really positive announcements to make on that front.”

Who those new signings will be remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say that Rovers are not resting on their laurels for 2023.