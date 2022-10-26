Ex-NRL and Super League star Greg Inglis reflects on short Warrington Wolves spell

THERE was a time when Greg Inglis was arguably the greatest player in the world.

Known for his incredible strength, pace and ability, Inglis carved defences up in the NRL whilst with the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs but was tempted out of retirement by the Warrington Wolves for the 2021 Super League season.

It’s fair to say that there was a massive hullabaloo surrounding the signing given Inglis’ prowess, but it didn’t really go the way he wanted it to with injury limiting his appearances to just three.

However, the 35-year-old has revealed just how much he loved his time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“I loved it, I enjoyed it,” Inglis told James Graham’s The Bye Round Podcast.

“It was totally different than what I expected it to be.

“I loved every day of it over there, I enjoyed it. I saw a different side of the world. And I knew I was only going to be over there for that season but going over there at 34, doing that in the cold in the early mornings, it was different.

“I ended up doing both hammy’s (hamstrings) whilst I was over there and I’d never done a hammy before.

“Before I signed over there we were in lockdown. I was sitting at home having a good chat with one of my best mates Jason Clark and I mentioned it to him. He rang me back the next night asking if I was serious. I said ‘man, I’ll come over and have one more go with you’ and that’s how it all came about. It was great, it was good fun. Stef Ratchford, unbelievable bloke.

“They signed me as a centre and the second game in I was playing full-back! It was a good experience, I loved it.”

Inglis revealed that he has absolutely no regrets about taking up the opportunity with the Wolves.

“My wife and I talk about it now and she said ‘would we do it again?’ and I said ‘absolutely we’d do it’. No regrets, great experience.”