Featherstone Rovers sign former Castleford Tigers forward

Featherstone Rovers have signed experienced second-row forward Jesse Sene-Lefao following his release from Castleford Tigers.

Sene-Lefao, 31, left the Tigers when his contract ended following the 2021 season, his fifth campaign at the Jungle.

During that time he helped them win the League Leaders’ Shield and reach the grand Final in his first season, and featured in their Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens this July.

Now Sene-Lefao, a New Zealander with Samoa caps who has also previously played for Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks, will play in the Championship with Featherstone.

He is the latest addition at Rovers, beaten Million Pound Game contestants in the past two completed seasons, under their new head coach Brian McDermott.