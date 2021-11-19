Keighley Cougars secure Hull KR youngster

League 1 side Keighley Cougars have signed Anesu Mudoti on a two-year deal from Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Super League outfit have released the 20-year-old from the final year of his contract at Craven Park in order to take up the deal with Keighley.

Mudoti, a Zimbabwe-born prop, did not make a senior appearance for the Robins, who he originally moved to from the Bradford Bulls academy.

He did enjoy a loan spell at Doncaster in 2021 though, and he will return to the third tier with Rhys Lovegrove’s Cougars.

“It was a no brainer really to sign with Keighley,” said Mudoti. “I’m really excited about the plans the club has for the next couple of years and I want to be part of that.

“I’m excited to see what Rhys is like as a coach this year and see where he is going to take us a team. And hopefully that will be promotion to the Championship.”