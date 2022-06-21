Featherstone Rovers sign Super League Grand Final winner on loan from Huddersfield Giants

Championship promotion contenders Featherstone Rovers have signed Jack Ashworth from Huddersfield Giants on a “short-term loan deal”.

The 26-year-old back-row is a Super League Grand Final winner having featured in St Helens’ Old Trafford success in 2019.

Ashworth left Saints for Huddersfield for the 2021 season, only featuring five times for the Giants in his first term and making six appearances to date in this campaign.

He becomes Featherstone’s second loan signing of the week after the capture of Leeds Rhinos centre Jack Broadbent until the end of the season.

“We’ve recognised the need to bolster our pack with injuries having taken their toll in recent weeks,” said Rovers head coach Brian McDermott.

“Jack is a strong ball carrier and defender and will fit into our system well.”