Newcastle Thunder confirm capture of Huddersfield Giants forward

Championship side Newcastle Thunder have signed Oliver Roberts from Huddersfield Giants on a permanent deal.

Ireland international Roberts has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Newcastle, ending a spell of more than seven years with Huddersfield.

He brings the experience of more than 100 Super League appearances, including with first club Bradford Bulls, to Kingston Park.

“I’m looking forward to being part of Thunder,” said Roberts, who had only featured three times for the Giants this season.

“I had the opportunity to sign on a two-year deal from 2023 which I took and now I’ve had the opportunity to come earlier which I’ve taken with both hands.

“It gives me the chance to get settled in and get started this year and begin building.”

Newcastle director of rugby Denis Betts added that Roberts is “a big player who will bring a lot of experience to our group, and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Newcastle are currently tenth in the Championship and without a head coach following the resignation of Eamon O’Carroll.