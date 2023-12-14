Featherstone Rovers snap up former Hull FC outside back on permanent deal

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have snapped up former Hull FC outside back Manoa Wacokecoke on a permanent deal after enjoying a pre-season trial at the Millennium Stadium.

Earlier in the week, Rugby League Live revealed that the 19-year-old had joined Featherstone on trial, with Rovers confirming as such to League Express a day later.

Now Wacokecoke has penned a permanent deal after impressing head coach James Ford in the short spell he has had at the club so far.

Ford said of signing the youngster: “There’s some real talent there. He’s nineteen years old and can run 10m per second at fifteen stone.

“We’ll look to improve some areas of his game, but he wants to be a rugby league player. When you have that drive and raw talent, I’m excited about Manoa’s potential.”

Wacokecoke commented: “I’m very excited to be joining Featherstone and for its opportunities. Seeing familiar faces like Connor Wynne and Graham Steadman helped with the transition.

“I’m glad I could prove myself to coaches and earn a contract after my trials.”

