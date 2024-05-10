Featherstone Rovers star banned whilst ex-Super League backs suspended for match official incidents

Following the latest rounds of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, and Reserves and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Dominic Waites (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Aiden Roden (Rochdale Hornets) – Grade B Head Contact – £40 Fine
Morgan Punchard (Cornwall) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine
Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine
Blake Broadbent (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of Sanction Grade)
Stevie Scholey (Workington Town) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – No Further Action
Dec Patton (Swinton Lions) – Grade C Questioning Integrity of Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Will Dagger (York Knights) – Grade C Foul and Abusive Language to Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Issac Shaw (Hunslet) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End of the Sanction Grade)
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.