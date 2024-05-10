Featherstone Rovers star banned whilst ex-Super League backs suspended for match official incidents

Following the latest rounds of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, and Reserves and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Dominic Waites (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Aiden Roden (Rochdale Hornets) – Grade B Head Contact – £40 Fine

Morgan Punchard (Cornwall) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine

Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine

Blake Broadbent (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of Sanction Grade)

Stevie Scholey (Workington Town) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – No Further Action

Dec Patton (Swinton Lions) – Grade C Questioning Integrity of Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Will Dagger (York Knights) – Grade C Foul and Abusive Language to Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Issac Shaw (Hunslet) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End of the Sanction Grade)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast