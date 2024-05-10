Craig Lingard comments on speculation linking Castleford Tigers forward with Super League rival

CRAIG LINGARD has commented on speculation linking Castleford Tigers forward Brad Martin with Super League rival Leigh Leopards.

Martin is out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season and has yet to nail down a role in Castleford’s first-team despite debuting back in 2020 for his hometown club.

The 23-year-old has registered almost 40 appearances, but he has been linked heavily with Leigh – something which Lingard didn’t comment too much on his pre-match press conference.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure about if that’s official,” Lingard said.

“I don’t want to confirm if he is staying or going. We will let Brad and the club announce his future when the time is right for him and for us.

“Brad is with us at least for this season.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast