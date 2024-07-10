Featherstone Rovers star given mammoth ban whilst St Helens receive bad news in Super League appeal

MOSES MBYE will miss St Helens’ Betfred Super League match at Wigan Warriors on Friday, after losing his appeal against a one match suspension for Grade B Dangerous contact with a Castleford Tigers opponent last Friday.

Featherstone Rovers’ Dec Patton has been banned for six matches after an independent tribunal found him guilty of Grade F striking during his side’s recent Betfred Championship match against Toulouse Olympique. Patton admitted the offence but challenged the grading, which was found to be correct. He is also fined £500.

The following players had earlier accepted Match Review Panel sanctions.

Mike Cooper – Wigan Warriors – Head Contact – Grade B – £250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Throw/Lift – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – Head Contact – B – £250 Fine

Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Danny Addy – Featherstone Rovers – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Gadwin Springer – Featherstone Rovers – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Lewis Jagger – Huddersfield Giants Scholarship – Head Contact – D – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Pauli Pauli – Doncaster – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Ben Kavanagh – Halifax Panthers – Dangerous Contact – B – £125 Fine

Luke Bain – Wakefield Trinity – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Franklin Pele – Bradford Bulls – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Nick Gregson – Widnes Vikings – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Tyler Hepple – Newcastle Thunder – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Evan Lawther – Newcastle Thunder – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ryan Johnson – Midlands Hurricanes – Dangerous Contact – B – £40 Fine

