Keighley Cougars sack head coach despite sitting joint-top of League One

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have announced they have parted company with head coach Matt Foster with immediate effect.

Director of rugby, Jake Webster, said: “We would like to thank Matt for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that we lose a coach half way through a season however, he leaves with our very best wishes.”

The managing director at Keighley, Kaue Garcia, said: “Sport is a tough business and from the outside this perhaps looks like a hard decision, but when we see performances start to dip we have to pay attention while having one eye on the future. For the board, as a collective, this season performances have been inconsistent and with Rochdale (A), Midlands (A), Cornwall (A) and the draw with Rochdale fresh in our minds we feel we have to be better with everything at stake this season.”

Webster will take over on an interim basis while the club’s search for a new head coach begins.

