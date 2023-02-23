Featherstone Rovers star set for spell on the sidelines after freak accident whilst celebrating a try

YES, you read that correctly.

Celebrating a try is something that every player wants to be involved in, but, unfortunately for Featherstone Rovers star Craig Hall that has resulted in him being set for a spell on the sideline.

Hall himself talked through the incident on Rovers TV.

“Gaz (winger Gaz Gale) scored in the second-half against Whitehaven and I’ve gone over to congratulate him and his shoulder blade has gone into my throat,” Hall said.

“I’d not thought about it too much but after the game I couldn’t speak. It took a bit of a turn for the worse.

“I spoke with the physio to get checked out at Pontefract but they moved me onto Pinderfields as they didn’t have the equipment, but I got really looked after.”