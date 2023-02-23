Hull KR on fire as Willie Peters’ men back up big Wigan win with tremendous away result at Salford Red Devils

HULL KR ensured they were taking two points back to East Yorkshire with a huge win over the Salford Red Devils in a thrilling Thursday night encounter.

Salford started the better of the two sides with Ken Sio crashing over in the corner after great work by Ryan Brierley. Marc Sneyd couldn’t convert as the Red Devils led 4-0 after ten minutes.

It was a tense affair with both defences muscling up to confront each other’s expansive attacks.

Hull KR thought they had replied just after the half-hour when Sam Wood dotted down a Jordan Abdull kick, but video referee Ben Thaler adjudged Shaun Kenny-Dowall had knocked on in the process.

Kane Linnett was the next over the line five minutes before the break, but he knocked on with the whitewash begging.

It was third time lucky for Rovers as Ethan Ryan dotted down within four minutes of the resumption following yet another pinpoint Abdull kick. Will Dagger converted to lead 6-4.

Rovers crossed again from another Abdull kick, this time along the floor as Frankie Halton latched onto the brilliant grubber on 50 minutes. Dagger again converted for a 12-4 lead.

The hosts hit back immediately as James Batchelor knocked on from the resulting kick-off, with Deon Cross fighting his way to the line. Sneyd this time converted to reduce the deficit to just two at 12-10.

This time it was Salford that knocked on from the kick-off and Rovers duly punished them with a slick move down the left that ended with Wood going over for his try. Dagger tagged on the extras from the touchline to make it 18-10.

Sio was denied a second after Brodie Croft was found offside from a towering Sneyd kick and Rovers punished the hosts with yet another gigantic Abdull bomb causing all sorts of problems for Brierley.

The Red Devils fullback knocked on into the path of Kenny-Dowall who hacked on for Wood to grab his second and settle proceedings on 72 minutes. Dagger’s superb conversion made it 24-10 and round off the night.

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

16 Tyler Dupree

3 Kallum Watkins

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

Substitutes

10 King Vuniyayawa

14 Chris Atkin

17 Shane Wright

18 Alex Gerrard

Tries: Sio, Cross

Goals: Sneyd 1/2

Hull KR

19 Will Dagger

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

24 Sam Wood

20 Mikey Lewis

7 Jordan Abdull

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

11 Frankie Halton

14 Jez Litten

22 Dean Hadley

26 Sam Luckley

Tries: Ryan, Halton, Wood 2

Goals: Dagger 4/4