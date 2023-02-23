Hull KR on fire as Willie Peters’ men back up big Wigan win with tremendous away result at Salford Red Devils

HULL KR ensured they were taking two points back to East Yorkshire with a huge win over the Salford Red Devils in a thrilling Thursday night encounter.
Salford started the better of the two sides with Ken Sio crashing over in the corner after great work by Ryan Brierley. Marc Sneyd couldn’t convert as the Red Devils led 4-0 after ten minutes.
It was a tense affair with both defences muscling up to confront each other’s expansive attacks.
Hull KR thought they had replied just after the half-hour when Sam Wood dotted down a Jordan Abdull kick, but video referee Ben Thaler adjudged Shaun Kenny-Dowall had knocked on in the process.
Kane Linnett was the next over the line five minutes before the break, but he knocked on with the whitewash begging.
It was third time lucky for Rovers as Ethan Ryan dotted down within four minutes of the resumption following yet another pinpoint Abdull kick. Will Dagger converted to lead 6-4.
Rovers crossed again from another Abdull kick, this time along the floor as Frankie Halton latched onto the brilliant grubber on 50 minutes. Dagger again converted for a 12-4 lead.
The hosts hit back immediately as James Batchelor knocked on from the resulting kick-off, with Deon Cross fighting his way to the line. Sneyd this time converted to reduce the deficit to just two at 12-10.
This time it was Salford that knocked on from the kick-off and Rovers duly punished them with a slick move down the left that ended with Wood going over for his try. Dagger tagged on the extras from the touchline to make it 18-10.
Sio was denied a second after Brodie Croft was found offside from a towering Sneyd kick and Rovers punished the hosts with yet another gigantic Abdull bomb causing all sorts of problems for Brierley.
The Red Devils fullback knocked on into the path of Kenny-Dowall who hacked on for Wood to grab his second and settle proceedings on 72 minutes. Dagger’s superb conversion made it 24-10 and round off the night.
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
28 Deon Cross
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
16 Tyler Dupree
3 Kallum Watkins
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
Substitutes
10 King Vuniyayawa
14 Chris Atkin
17 Shane Wright
18 Alex Gerrard
Tries: Sio, Cross
Goals: Sneyd 1/2
Hull KR
19 Will Dagger
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
24 Sam Wood
20 Mikey Lewis
7 Jordan Abdull
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
16 James Batchelor
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
Substitutes
11 Frankie Halton
14 Jez Litten
22 Dean Hadley
26 Sam Luckley
Tries: Ryan, Halton, Wood 2
Goals: Dagger 4/4