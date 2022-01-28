Featherstone Rovers star successful in appeal against eight-match ban

Featherstone Rovers halfback Dane Chisholm’s appeal against an eight-match ban for using discriminatory language has been upheld.

The 31-year-old was handed the suspension in December following accusations of a derogatory slur towards an opposition staff member during Featherstone’s match at Oldham last season.

Chisholm strong denied the charge and his appeal has been upheld, rescinding the ban and making him free to play in Monday’s Championship opener away at York City Knights.

“We are pleased that the panel have reversed their decision,” said Martin Vickers, Featherstone’s CEO.

“This is a clear vindication of both the club and of Dane as an individual, we’re grateful for the help of our legal team in this matter.

“This has been a difficult period for Dane and his family, the club will continue to provide its full support.”