Leeds Rhinos appoint new captain for 2022 season

Leeds Rhinos have appointed Kruise Leeming as their new club captain for the 2022 Super League season.

The Eswatini-born hooker has emerged as one of Leeds’ top stars, having joined ahead of the 2020 campaign from Huddersfield Giants.

Having led the team in their pre-season match at Featherstone Rovers earlier this month, Leeming has now been handed the role on a permanent basis.

He replaces Matt Prior, who took on captaincy duties for the end of last season after Luke Gale was stripped of the role following a fall-out with head coach Richard Agar.

Prior will remain part of the leadership group, while Ash Handley will hold the role of vice-captain for the first time.

“We are blessed as a team with a number of experienced leaders across our squad,” said Leeds head coach Richard Agar.

“Kruise is certainly one of those and I know it means a lot to him to be awarded the captaincy.

“He is a consummate professional who always looks to get the best out of himself and the team.

“I know he will do a tremendous job as captain and I look forward to seeing him lead the team out this season.”

Leeming is set to lead the Rhinos this Sunday when they welcome Hull FC to Headingley for Tom Briscoe’s testimonial match.

David Fusitu’a, a winger signed from New Zealand Warriors in the off-season, is in line to make his debut after being named in their squad.

The other new recruits, Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin and James Bentley, are all included in the squad again, as are James Donaldson following a two-match ban, and Prior for the first time this pre-season.