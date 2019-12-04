Featherstone set to sign Toronto player on season-long loan

Featherstone Rovers are chasing a deal that will see a familiar player from Toronto Wolfpack become their latest addition for the 2020 season.

TotalRL understands the Championship promotion hopefuls are in talks to secure a season-long loan deal for former Rovers centre Greg Worthington, who burst onto the scene with Fev back in 2011.

The 29-year-old made his professional debut with the Rovers back in 2011 and spent four years at the club, scoring an impressive 54 tries in 101 appearances.

Despite being a firm favourite on the terraces of Post Office Road, Worthington departed for Leigh in 2015, spending two years with the Centurions and helping them to promotion in 2016, scoring nine tries in 18 appearances.

That’s when a move to the Wolfpack occurred, with Worthington spending the last three years with the Canadian club.

Despite never playing in Super League, Worthington has enjoyed near unrivalled success at Championship level. In his eight seasons in the Championship, his team has finished top of the table on five occasions.

Featherstone have already undergone a strong recruitment drive for 2020. Among their nine signings are Brett Ferres, Craig Hall and Dale Ferguson.

If successful in their pursuit, Worthington would prove to be another strong acquisition.