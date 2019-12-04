Huddersfield part ways with Matt Frawley

Huddersfield have confirmed the departure of halfback Matt Frawley.

The Australian arrived at the club as a high-profile signing from Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the 2019 season but he struggled to find his top form.

He made just 15 appearances for the Giants, scoring twice, finding himself in and out of the side.

The arrival of Aidan Sezer from Canberra made Frawley’s departure inevitable. He was offered to other clubs following the conclusion of the season, with Halifax showing some interest.

But that deal never materialised and the two parties have now come to terms over his release.

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis said: “With the signing of Aidan Sezer and him being earmarked to form a partnership with Lee Gaskell the opportunities for Matthew could have been very limited in 2020 which at his age and with his undoubted abilities clearly would not have been ideal for him or the Giants.

“Agreement has been reached for him to return home and continue his career there with our thanks for his year with us and very best wishes for the future. Throughout his time with us Matthew has been a role model player showing great dignity and professionalism in difficult times and we all sincerely hope that things work out well for him at his new club. We have continually said that the squad and staff here will develop and evolve as time moves on and this is the latest piece of news we are able to announce today.”