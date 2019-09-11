Featherstone snap up French halfback for 2020

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the signing of halfback Louis Jouffret from Batley Bulldogs.

As first revealed by League Express, the Frenchman has signed a one-year deal with Rovers after impressing across West Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old, who has also played for Whitehaven and Toulouse, joined the Bulldogs last year and quickly earned the nickname ‘King of Batley’ after impressing in Batley colours.

Despite Batley finishing the season 10th, Jouffret racked up an impressive 14 tries in 27 games.

“Featherstone are a really good club in the Championship and I’ve always thought they are a tough team to play against so I’m excited to be playing for the team in 2020,” he said.

“I already know from coming here as an opposition player that Featherstone always get a big crowd. The fans really love Rugby League here and I can’t wait to play in front of them and show them what I am like as a player.

“I would say that I’m going to bring that French flair to the team. I am looking forward to playing with Dane Chisholm, he’s been fantastic for the Rovers this season. Hopefully we can work well together.”

He becomes Featherstone’s second signing for next season, with centre Thomas Minns also joining the club.