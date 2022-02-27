Jai Field on his dream start to season and keeping Wigan Warriors fullback role

Jai Field is enjoying playing fullback for Wigan, but insists he isn’t too fussed where he plays once Bevan French returns to the fold.

Field has played a crucial role in the Warriors’ flying start to the season, with three wins from three, and his four tries in the first two fixtures helped him earn Rugby League World magazine’s Super League Player of the Month award, while he is also leading the field in this year’s Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table after three rounds of action.

The 24-year-old, who moved from Parramatta Eels before the 2021 campaign, endured a torrid first season at Wigan because of injury but has now firmly put that behind him, starring at fullback.

There will be a dilemma for coach Matt Peet in fitting both him and French, who last week returned to the UK from Australia following the death of his mother, into the side.

Field says he would be equally happy at halfback, explaining: “It’s one of those things, in my whole career I’ve probably played half (my games) in the halves and half at fullback.

“I’ve played well in both positions, so I still get torn between picking one over the other.

“I’m enjoying my time at fullback. It lets me roam the field and pop up on both sides and support.

“I pride myself on being a good support player and that’s something Matty’s pushed this year in the pre-season.

“I want to try and continue to play well for the team. It’s a decision for the coaches on selection and where I play.

“At the moment I’m just trying to focus on playing well each week and staying injury free.”

Peet is yet to reveal how his fullback conundrum will be solved when French returns to full fitness but he insists he wants all his best players in the team.

The coach, who has Iain Thornley (ankle) and Ethan Havard (back) in the treatment room, believes the best is still yet to come from Field.

“He can continue to develop, to grow in confidence,” he said.

“His cohesion with the team and his combinations will develop.

“I like the fact that he’s saving tries as well as scoring them. It’s exciting for the fans.

“He has been put in some tough positions. We know teams are going to challenge him with kicks and physicality, but he seems to be enjoying that side as much as the attack.”

To get a copy of the March issue of Rugby League World, visit totalrl.com/shop.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.