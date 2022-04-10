Jai Field’s new deal at Wigan Warriors a ‘major boost’ for whole Super League

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski reckons keeping hold of Jai Field is a “major boost” for Super League as well as the Warriors as they prepare for their big Good Friday trip to St Helens.

The Australian ace has signed a two-year contract extension with the option of a further twelve months at the DW Stadium in 2025.

Field, 24, has made a scorching start to the season, scoring nine tries in eight games ahead of the Challenge Cup quarter-final at Wakefield.

After seven rounds of Super League, he leads the League Express Albert Goldthorpe Medal table with 13 points as well as the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel with 15 points.

Field penned a two-year deal when he joined from Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2021 season, when a hamstring injury limited him to just four appearances.

Now Wigan have moved to secure the much-admired Wollongong-born player who made 17 appearances in the NRL, the first eleven of them for St George Illawarra Dragons between 2017 and 2019.

While Field can play a variety of positions, he has established himself at fullback in the absence, also due to a hamstring injury, of compatriot Bevan French, who made his first appearance of the season from the bench in the 19-18 home win over Hull in the most recent round of Super League.

“It is clear for everybody to see just what an impact Jai has had on Super League this season,” said Radlinski.

“After suffering a serious injury at the start of 2021, he has worked so hard to recover.

“He is a player who puts you on the edge of your seat. His highlight reel after seven rounds is incredible and that is reflected in the Man of Steel chart.

“His contract extension is a major boost for the club and a major boost for Super League.”

Field said: “It was an easy decision; I’m really enjoying my time here. The boys, the club, the staff – everything is great.

“Last year we all know what happened, but it’s pleasing to have the start I’ve had so far.

“I had a great pre-season and got my body right and credit has to go to the staff.

“I’ve hit the ground running and just want to keep putting my best foot forward for the team first and foremost.”

