Why Liam Kay’s versatility is a big bonus for Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching

Wakefield Trinity coach Wille Poching believes Liam Kay’s versatility is a big bonus.

The 30-year-old had featured in all eight games going into the Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with Wigan – the first four as a bench hooker and the second four as a winger following an injury to Tom Lineham.

Leeds-born Kay made his name wide out, originally at Wakefield, where he came through the development system, then Leigh and Toronto.

He returned to Belle Vue, now the Be Well Support Stadium, in the wake of the Wolfpack’s mid-season demise in 2020 and scored seven tries last season to top 170 for his career.

But the Ireland international, who has designs on figuring in this year’s World Cup after playing in all three matches during the 2017 tournament, made some of his 19 appearances in 2021 at hooker – and spent much of pre-season honing his pack skills.

That was with the approval of Poching, who was keen to have competition for Liam Hood, signed from Leigh, and youngster Harry Bowes.

“Liam has shown some versatility in the last couple of seasons and his move to hooker late last year showed a different side to his game,” said Poching of Kay, who recently signed a contract extension through to 2023.

“While he started the season as a back-up hooker, the versatility that he provides has come in handy for us, as it did last year.

“With the loss of Tom Lineham to an injury, to be able to put your back-up hooker on the wing and for him to perform the way he has is invaluable.

“It says a lot about how far Liam has come as a team player and shows that he is willing to do what is best for the group.”

Trinity host Castleford on Thursday before an Easter Monday (April 18) trip to Wigan for a repeat of their Challenge Cup clash, the time in Super League.

