Finnigan wants to continue Thunder growth

Newcastle Thunder coach Simon Finnigan has said promotion to the Championship on Sunday would only further the positive work the club as a whole are doing for Rugby League.

With a thriving youth set up across the North East and numerous locally produced players featuring for the Thunder first team in recent years the game is definitely on the up in the area. And Finnigan is hoping celebrations on Sunday evening can help ramp things up even more.

“Sunday will be a massive day for the club,” said Finnigan.

“Every team wants to get promotion and climb the leagues and that’s our aim too. But with everything that’s happening off the field, we want to continue that progress on the field as well and get promoted and spread the word even more up here.

“We want to make the North East successful and it will help us do that if we get promoted.

“The club has been doing a lot of hard work off the field so we need to pay some of that back on the field.

“Whether or not it goes our way on Sunday only time will tell. Sport always throws up curveballs and that’s why we love it.

“Regardless of what happens against Oldham, it’s been a positive last six to eight months for everyone at this club.”

Finnigan goes into the game with just one player ruled out through injury.

“We’re pretty healthy going into the game,” added Finnigan.

“We only have Alex Rowe missing. He broke his arm against Doncaster on Sunday but played on with it. That just shows the toughness of him and Rugby League players in general.”

