Oldham eyeing perfect send-off for Naylor

Oldham chairman Chris Hamilton has said there is a real determination within the squad to send departing coach Scott Naylor out on a high.

Naylor’s seven-year reign at the club comes to an end with Sunday’s promotion decider against Newcastle Thunder, and Hamilton is hoping his coach can see the side return to the Championship before bidding farewell to the club.

“We’ve been here a few times that a season has been defined by one match and we’re hoping we can get over that final hurdle,” said Hamilton.

“We’ve been playing really for the last few weeks so we just need to turn in that level of performance on one last time.

“We do believe we can do it. We’ve been on a great run and that has included beating Newcastle and Doncaster, who have been the two main threats in the play-offs. But we know that we need to be on our game as they have treats all over the park. We’ve won 11 out of the last 12 match so that’s the sort of run that gives you confidence to go on and finish the job.

“I was a bit concerned that making the announcement Scott would be leaving would have an adverse affect on the squad, but Scott said it wouldn’t and he was right. The players are all determined to send him out on a high. He’s had seven years here and on the whole they’ve been good times so there would be no better way to finish than to secure promotion.”

Having finished second in the League, Oldham enjoyed a week off prior to the semi-final against Doncaster, and have had the same benefit ahead of Sunday’s crucial game.

“The lads have been training well and having the weekend off has done us good,” added Hamilton.

“At this time of year there are always players carrying knocks, but they’ve been able to rest up and get a bit fresher. They’ll be raring to go come Sunday.”

