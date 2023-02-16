First-ever UK rugby league deal with largest regional airline completed in historic move as Cornwall lead from the front

CORNWALL RLFC have become the first UK rugby league club to announce a sponsorship deal with the country’s biggest regional airline, Loganair.

The partnership includes complimentary flights between Newquay and Manchester, boosting connectivity for the team as it competes in Betfred League One, and the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The flights will also be used by players travelling for training and match days in Cornwall, as for professional and personal reasons, several members of our squad will be based in the north.

The news follows the relaunch of Loganair’s Manchester Airport to Cornwall Airport Newquay service as part of its summer schedule, operating from Friday, February 10 to Saturday, October 28. . This service makes a welcome return for rugby fans travelling to support their team and connecting holidaymakers from the south coast to the north-west of England.

Commenting on this new partnership, believed to be the only one of its kind in European professional rugby league currently, Rob Butland, head of commercial and development at Cornwall RLFC, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Loganair.

“Cornwall RLFC is fully committed to the Duchy both as an exciting location to live and work and as a desirable destination for visitors.

“We know that many away supporters will once use Loganair when visiting the us for games and we are grateful for their assistance in transporting a small number of our squad who, for professional reasons, will remain in the North during the week and connect with us for games and key training sessions.

“It is because of Loganair’s commitment to regional connectivity that these players are able to fulfil their potential as professional rugby league players whilst continuing their careers in other parts of the country.”