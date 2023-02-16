Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford hints at Jacob Miller decision as he rules three out for Super League opener at Hull FC

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ new signing Jacob Miller hasn’t played in the West Yorkshire club’s three pre-season games against Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven or Huddersfield Giants.

However, Tigers head coach Lee Radford has revealed that Miller is “available for selection” for Castleford’s opening Super League game away at Hull FC on Sunday.

As well as Miller being available, the former Hull boss has praised the strength and conditioning department at the Jungle for helping to prepare the Castleford players for the season following the difficulties of 2022.

“12 months ago, particularly after round one, we lost a fair few in that first game. To be in that situation where we are almost in full capacity in terms of selection, it is full credit to the strength and conditioning department,” Radford said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Miller is available for selection, I think the players not available are Kieran Hudson, Danny Richardson, and Callum McLelland. In terms of availability, I’m really pleased where we are at going into round one.”

in terms of telling people that they will not be playing on Sunday, Radford has confirmed “tough conversations.”

“There are some tough conversations, it’s more of a case of what other fellas have done really well rather than what others have done to not get selected.

“We would have loved to go at the three fixtures in pre-season but one of those got cancelled and it diluted game time for the middles in particular.

“Some blokes will miss out on Sunday that have had good pre-seasons and played well in pre-season but it is a long season.

“We won’t be picking the same 17 twice in a row so they’ve got to be ready to go at the drop of a hat.

“This is the most excited I’ve been for a while in terms of the start of the season.”