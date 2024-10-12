First-ever winner of Rob Burrow Trophy revealed following Wigan Warriors-Hull KR Grand Final

THE first-ever winner of the Rob Burrow Trophy has been announced following the Super League Grand Final event between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR this evening.

The trophy was paraded out of the tunnel at Old Trafford by Rob and Lindsey Burrow’s three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, before kick-off.

Thunderous applause from all four sides of Old Trafford greeted the three children with Rob’s father, Geoff, handing the Rob Burrow Trophy to winner Bevan French for the part he played in Wigan’s seventh trophy success in a row.

French set Old Trafford alight in the first-half when he beat Mikey Lewis and James Batchelor as well as fullback Niall Evalds on his way to the line to register the only try of a pulsating affair.

