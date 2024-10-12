Player ratings as Wigan Warriors make incredible history with special Super League Grand Final win over Hull KR

WIGAN WARRIORS made it an incredible seven trophies in a row with a dominant 9-2 Super League Grand Final win over Hull KR.

KR enjoyed the lion’s share of field position early on, with big hits on Abbas Miski and Ethan Havard forcing Wigan to kick from deep in the opening exchanges.

And it was Rovers that almost had the first points as the clock struck the tenth minute with Mikey Lewis’ bomb causing all sorts of problems in the Warriors’ defence.

Tyrone May leapt highest, palming the ball into Dean Hadley’s arms who offloaded to Lewis. May, however, knocked on in the process – much to the Wigan fans’ jubilation at the Stretford End.

A brilliant Luke Thompson though almost laid the platform for the first points, but young Wiganer Junior Nsemba was forced off the field with a head injury following a big James Batchelor tackle.

Lewis began to weave some magic as the midway point in the first-half approached with his chip and chase leaving Jai Field with no option but to concede a drop-out.

However, it was Wigan who struck first, Bevan French scything his way through the Rovers’ defence and then rounding Niall Evalds for a brilliant individual try on 22 minutes. Adam Keighran converted for a 6-0 lead.

Up until that point overs had been the better of the two sides, but Wigan almost hit again three minutes later when Liam Marshall hacked on a Smith bomb to finish magnificently in the corner. That try was chalked off, though, with Jake Wardle offside in the build-up.

The first penalty of the night went in the favour of Rovers following a French obstruction, but Lewis was held up over the line.

Wigan had their own penalty two minutes before half-time, but an intervention from Ryan Hall just stopped the Warriors from landing a killer blow on the hooter. Smith, however, did send over a drop goal to send Wigan into a 7-0 half-time lead.

HALF-TIME: WIGAN WARRIORS 7-0 HULL KR

KR began the second-half much like the first – on top. And Ryan Hall almost forced his way over but stern Warriors tackling kept the man mountain out.

Both sides traded penalties as the hail descended upon Old Trafford and it was a late tackle on Elliot Minchella that allowed Lewis to send over KR’s first points after 55 minutes.

More French magic almost yielded Wigan points as his individual kick through was taken dead by Joe Burgess before Lewis upended Liam Farrell to hand Keighran the chance to restore the Warriors’ two-score advantage at 9-2.

Wardle had the chance to make the Grand Final Wigan’s when he backed up Field’s superb break, but he lost the ball under an incredible Hall tackle at the last second.

As it was, Rovers just could not breach the Wigan line as Peet’s men held on at 9-2 for yet another trophy success.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field – 8

2 Abbas Miski – 7

3 Adam Keighran – 8

4 Jake Wardle – 7

5 Liam Marshall – 8

6 Bevan French – 10

7 Harry Smith – 9

8 Ethan Havard – 7

17 Kruise Leeming – 8

16 Luke Thompson – 9

12 Liam Farrell – 7

21 Junior Nsemba – 8

13 Kaide Ellis – 7

Substitutes

10 Liam Byrne – 5

15 Patrick Mago – 6

19 Tyler Dupree – 4

27 Tom Forber – 6

Tries: French (22)

Goals: Keighran 2/2

Drop goals: Smith (40)

Hull KR

2 Niall Evalds – 7

35 Joe Burgess – 6

1 Peta Hiku – 6

36 Jack Broadbent – 6

5 Ryan Hall – 8

27 Tyrone May – 6

7 Mikey Lewis – 6

8 Sauaso Sue – 4

14 Matt Parcell – 6

16 Jai Whitbread – 6

11 Dean Hadley – 6

12 James Batchelor – 6

13 Elliot Minchella – 8

Substitutes

9 Jez Litten – 6

15 Sam Luckley – 4

17 Matty Storton – 4

20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 5

Tries:

Goals: Lewis 1/1

Half-time: 7-0

Referee: Chris Kendall

Penalty count: 3-3

Video referee: Liam Moore

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 7-0; 7-2, 9-2

