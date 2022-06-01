First Polish female Rugby League coach qualifies in England

Joanna Lawer, from Koliber Sosnowiec, has become the first woman to coach rugby league in Poland. She was one of eleven candidates from six cities who completed a level 1 course in Skierniewice, Central Poland last weekend. It was the first educational activity organized by Polska Rugby XIII since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

“I first started playing rugby three years ago but I didn’t know rugby league until I played it in a tournament a couple of weeks ago.” Lawer said. “I really like this code, its game play and rules, and I decided to get involved. I learned a lot and polished my skills during the course. I will be a better coach thanks to that.”

“We’re very happy that we were finally able to deliver the course,” said Polska Rugby XIII president and coach educator, Łukasz Łucka. “The candidates did very well. They are enthusiastic, and already looking forward to coaching new and existing rugby league teams.”

Husaria’s Kalisz coach, Mateusz Klosinski, added: “I like how dynamic rugby league is and that a player needs to be a complete athlete. The course gave me a fresh perspective on my work as a coach and helped me display the knowledge I already had.”

Polska Rugby XIII’s domestic competition is set to kick off later in the summer, with national team fixtures scheduled for the Autumn and due to be released soon.