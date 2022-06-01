Warrington Wolves set to hand out debut as Leeds Rhinos stars miss out on clash

Kyle Amor is in line to make his Warrington Wolves debut when they host Leeds Rhinos in Super League on Friday night.

The on-loan prop from St Helens has been included in their 21-man squad, while Daryl Powell has also been boosted by the returns from injury of Danny Walker (ankle) and Josh Thewlis (knee).

Ellis Robson and Riley Dean – both now at Newcastle Thunder, Robson permanently and Dean on loan – are replaced in the squad along with Luke Thomas.

New signing Thomas Mikaele is yet to arrive in the UK while Josh Charnley remains in the cold at the Wolves, who still have Jack Hughes (shoulder), James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both knee) sidelined.

Leeds make three changes to their squad as Matt Prior returns from suspension, Corey Johnson comes back into contention following more than two months out with a knee injury, and Muizz Mustapha is also recalled.

James Bentley and Tom Holroyd drop out with bans, and Jack Sinfield also misses the cut.

Harry Newman isn’t quite ready to return from a hamstring injury so isn’t included, nor is Aidan Sezer following his groin problem.

Jack Walker (hamstring), Alex Mellor (rib) and Tom Briscoe (ankle) also remain unavailable.

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 32 Kyle Amor.

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 33 Zak Hardaker.