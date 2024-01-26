First Super League free-to-air fixture revealed as Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Wigan Warriors moved

THE first Super League free-to-air fixture has been revealed as Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Wigan Warriors has moved kick-off times.

The Round One fixture will still take place on Saturday 17 February, but kick-off is now 5.30pm instead of the previous time of 3pm.

Castleford and Wigan will likely line up on the BBC as part of the new free-to-air agreement which is set to be disclosed before the start of the Super League season.

Mail Sport prevously revealed that the BBC won the rights that will see at least 12 matches each season shown live on BBC Two on Saturday evenings – starting from February with Castleford’s home clash against Wigan.

Games will also be made available on the BBC iPlayer, whilst the BBC will cover two play-off games at the end of the season – much like Channel 4 did in 2022 and 2023 – as well as the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and NRL premiers Penrith Panthers on 24 February.

The BBC has not broadcast live rugby league games – with the exception of the Challenge Cup – since the mid-1990s, but Mail Sport has revealed that the broadcasting giants have outbid Channel 4 to pick up the mantle once more.

Already, Channel 4 commentators Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor have moved to Sky Sports, with pundit Sam Tomkins also making the switch.

