Adam Clune on why he joined Huddersfield Giants and how Jackson Hastings proved key to Super League move

WHEN Huddersfield Giants announced the signing of Adam Clune, there was unsurprisingly a great deal of commotion.

Still just 28 years of age, Clune had been one of the mainstays of the Newcastle Knights in the past two seasons after joining from St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

However, Huddersfield managed to lure the halfback to the UK – and now he has revealed that a move to Super League had been carefully thought about the past year.

“It’s been really good to get over here, I’ve waited a while to get over here but it’s nice to get settled with the group,” Clune told League Express.

“I’m living in Manchester there with my wife, I’ve settled there. It’s been good to get around as we know a few people around there. It’s been good to get around training too so it’s been a smooth transition.

“It’s been in the back in my mind to come to Super League, I loved playing in the NRL. The opportunity for me at this stage of my career was too good to pass up and my wife was onboard which helps when you move to the other side of the world.

“I’m looking forward to playing some footy, it’s obviously a little bit different over here and I’m looking forward to seeing what the changes are.”

Clune has emphasised the reasons behind him joining Huddersfield, with former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils hero Jackson Hastings at the crux of things – as well as head coach Ian Watson.

“There were a few factors. Jacko Hastings (Jackson Hastings) was one. I was mates with him at Newcastle and I spoke to him a fair bit. He worked under Watto for a while and he had good things to say about him.

“I had some good chats with Watto before I signed and I liked what he had to say. He’s a bit of a footy head and so am I, it’s easy to have chats with him.

“The way he wants to play is enticing for me. Watto has been impressive, he is really detailed. It’s easy to have a chat with him about how he sees things. It has been a seamless transition in terms of from the Knights where they were quite detailed to here.

“A lot of things he has been pushing in terms of what he wants to stand for as a team and a club is something I really resonate with and I think if the things he is pushing we take on board, we will succeed.

“I’m really enjoying working with Ian and all the coaching staff and I’m really excited to continue working with him when we are playing games.

“I’ve also got a lot of friends over here in Manchester with Jai Field, Bevan French, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon. It’s been really good to get over here which makes that transition easier when you’ve got players you know.”

