Fitzpatrick urges Wire supporters to eclipse last year’s total for Wembley final

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has called on Wolves supporters to not miss out on what he thinks could be one of the greatest Challenge Cup finals of all-time, as they aim to smash last year’s number of travelling support for next month’s clash with St Helens.

Fitzpatrick says the fact the Saints are ending an 11-year drought from the Challenge Cup final underlines how supporters of no club should take a place in a major final for granted, as Warrington prepare to return to Wembley for the second successive season.

And without major rail disruptions like last season and the prospect of first meeting second in the final – only the fourth time in the summer era that has happened (assuming Warrington stay second) – Fitzpatrick has led the rallying cry for Wolves supporters to surpass last year’s total of around 7,000 fans who went to Wembley.

“This has the potential to be one of the greatest finals of all-time,” Fitzpatrick told League Express.

“In our most recent fixture we went toe-to-toe with them and it was a superb game. Having never played them in a major final before is simply incredible and makes it an even bigger occasion.”

When asked for a message to supporters, Fitzpatrick said: “Please don’t take it for granted. We’re hoping to get there each and every year and compete for trophies, but you look at St Helens. They’ve had to wait eleven years to get back there.

“I remember going to watch Wigan in the old Challenge Cup finals, with my old-school Wigan shirt and the old Silk Cut programmes and sponsorships. You can make memories that last a lifetime. I was there when Martin Offiah scored that incredible try against Leeds in 1994. Don’t miss out.”

Fitzpatrick also insisted that everyone at the club is determined to avenge defeat in both of last year’s major finals.

“Steve (Price) is absolutely desperate to get his hands on some silverware, as is everyone at the club, he said.

“The comments about us wanting to be the bride and not the bridesmaid are on the money. We’re not happy just getting there. We’re not content just walking out in major finals.

“Last year a few things went against us on and off the field – off it in terms of issues with rail transport and travel. But there’s none of that this year, and we’re set for a truly unforgettable final.

“Make sure you get there and try and be a part of what could be a special, special day.”