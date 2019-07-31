Welham extends Salford deal

Kris Welham has signed a new deal with Salford Red Devils for the 2020 season.

Welham recently made his 300th career appearance and has scored in his last six appearances for the Red Devils.

“I’m really happy to be staying. I love the club. The boys here are great and the fans get behind us every week,” Welham said.

“When I knew they wanted me to stay and there was a deal on the table, it was a no brainer.

“I’m playing well at the minute and I think the most consistent time in my career has been the three years I’ve spent here.

“That’s credit to Watto, with the way he coaches and has me playing, and I’m pleased to be continuing that next season.”

He added: “Me and Tui (Lolohea) have linked up well so far. He’s created a couple of tries for me and with him here next year, I’m sure there are good things to come.

“This year, we’re focusing on making that top five and next year we want to improve on that.”