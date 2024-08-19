Five destinations in the mix for the 2025 Super League Magic Weekend

AS many as five destinations are said to be in the mix to host the 2025 Super League Magic Weekend.

The home of Leeds United, Elland Road, hosted the 2024 event – though that decision did rankle most of the rugby league fraternity to begin with.

An attendance of just over 53,000 fans flocked to the West Yorkshire city over the two-game festival with initial fears that this year would be Magic Weekend’s last now being quelled.

But, where will it be held next season?

“The IMG recommendation was to get rid of loop fixtures. I think we could have been clearer about excluding Magic Weekend from that,” RL Commercial’s Managing Director, Rhodri Jones said.

“The intention was to continue with the Magic Weekend but we will always review that. Magic Weekend is in the calendar for next year.

“At the moment, we are in discussions with other venues as well as Elland Road. We know the fan feedback is for a destination venue and we need to come up with that solution.”

So when will Magic Weekend feature in 2025?

“The when is the hardest bit, depending on the time of the year and availability of stadia which is why St James’ Park at Newcastle wasn’t available this year.

“We have a good relationship with Elland Road, we have proved the event is worth having. Newcastle is also a live conversation as we’ve been there for seven years.

“We have opened the batting for Nottingham, Cardiff, Dublin and potentially Paris in the future.”

