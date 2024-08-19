Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars feature in League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Josh Rourke – London Broncos

Josh Rourke was brilliant for London in the easy triumph over Hull.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Continues to impress for Warrington.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Peta Hiku has surely been one of Super League’s best signings for 2024.

4. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants

Ripped Castleford to shreds on numerous occasions.

5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

A big display from Liam Marshall against St Helens.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Another stellar performance from the hottest prospect in Super League.

7. Oli Leyland – London Broncos

A superb performance from Oli Leyland in the win over Hull.

8. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants

Played in the middle for Huddersfield and Leroy Cudjoe was brilliant.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Was crucial in Leigh’s win over Salford.

10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Another outstanding performance from Robbie Mulhern.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

This man just keeps getting better and better for Wigan.

12. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards

Kai O’Donnell continues to impress for Leigh.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Another superb captain’s knock from Elliot Minchella in the demolition of Catalans.

Substitutes

14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Registered a hat-trick as Warrington beat out Leeds.

15. Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves

Impressed in the pack against Leeds.

16. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

Produced a sublime 80-minute performance against Salford.

17. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

Ran Catalans ragged down the left hand side.

