Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars feature in League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Josh Rourke – London Broncos
Josh Rourke was brilliant for London in the easy triumph over Hull.
2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Continues to impress for Warrington.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Peta Hiku has surely been one of Super League’s best signings for 2024.
4. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants
Ripped Castleford to shreds on numerous occasions.
5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors
A big display from Liam Marshall against St Helens.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Another stellar performance from the hottest prospect in Super League.
7. Oli Leyland – London Broncos
A superb performance from Oli Leyland in the win over Hull.
8. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants
Played in the middle for Huddersfield and Leroy Cudjoe was brilliant.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Was crucial in Leigh’s win over Salford.
10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards
Another outstanding performance from Robbie Mulhern.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
This man just keeps getting better and better for Wigan.
12. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards
Kai O’Donnell continues to impress for Leigh.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Another superb captain’s knock from Elliot Minchella in the demolition of Catalans.
Substitutes
14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Registered a hat-trick as Warrington beat out Leeds.
15. Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves
Impressed in the pack against Leeds.
16. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards
Produced a sublime 80-minute performance against Salford.
17. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR
Ran Catalans ragged down the left hand side.
